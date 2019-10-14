Popular game leaves players in shock and question

Gamers worldwide who played the popular online game, Fortnite, which is in it's 10th season are curious on what happened to their game after they saw their screens turn into a tiny black screen.

Players were wondering what happened if they hit exit. When some of the players actually exited the game in hopes of something else, they actually exited the game and nothing else happened. Other users just left their consoles on hoping something would happen.

Fornite posted a screenshot and a caption of "This is The End". Which





Players recall a rocket launching from the Dusty Divot area into the air then multiplied into hundreds circling onto an area where a meteor was landing then colliding causing players to be launched into the air as a "black hole" formed.

Fornite's social media shows a Facebook live video of the "black hole" that is approaching it's 24-hour mark.

Gamers are left with a big question, what now? Will there be a season 11?