Popular Disney ride to be re-themed to 'Princess and the Frog'

ORLANDO, FL - Disney announces the famous ride Splash Mountain to be re-themed to the "Princess and the Frog".

The changes come after a public outcry demanding the company to consider re-theming the ride which features characters from "Song of the South", a film from 1946 that had been criticized for stereotypes of "spiritual" black men and the notaglic portrayal of the antebellum south.

Fans turned to Change.org to petition the changes which had 21,384 supporters for the change. The petition comes at a time when the country is focusing on racist histories with the removal of figures including statues and any theme that ties to slavery.

Why change to the Princess and the Frog?

It represents diversity in the parks, according to the statement from the petition. Tiana could be one of the first princesses with a thrill ride that tells the story of Tiana. The statement also says that it would bring much diversity to the parks and a bigger branding opportunity for the Princess and the Frog story.

"We continually evaluate opportunities to enhance and elevate experiences for all our guests," said Carmen Smith, Creative Development and Inclusive Strategies executive with Walt Disney Imagineering. "It is important that our guests be able to see themselves in the experiences we create. Because we consider ourselves constant learners, we go to great lengths to research and engage cultural advisors and other experts to help guide us along the way. I am incredibly proud to see this work continue to move forward with great support from leadership across Disney."

There is not a timeline of when the project would be completed but the company did disclose due to the recent nature of the park closures would be a presentable opportunity to advance the project further and provide jobs.