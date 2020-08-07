Popcaan drops two fresh tracks featuring Drake
Two fresh tracks
Univision,Aug 7, 2020 – 12:21 PM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
In less than 24 hours after making an announcement on social media, Popcaan drops his 19-track FIXTAPE.
The Jamacian singer unleashes his lyrical talent with the one and only Drake a day after Jamaican Independence Day.
The first track links up Nineteen85 produced "Twist & Turn" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR.
WARNING: The tracks below contain explicit language - listener discretion advised.
The next featured track from FIXTAPE has a few appearances from French Montana among Preme, Masicka, Stylo G, Dane Ray, Frahcess One, Tommy Lee and Jada Kingdom.
Since 2018, Popcaan has been signed to Drake's OVO label and this marks the first collaboration with Champagne Papi.
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte