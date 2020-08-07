Popcaan drops two fresh tracks featuring Drake

In less than 24 hours after making an announcement on social media, Popcaan drops his 19-track FIXTAPE.

The Jamacian singer unleashes his lyrical talent with the one and only Drake a day after Jamaican Independence Day.

The first track links up Nineteen85 produced "Twist & Turn" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR.

WARNING: The tracks below contain explicit language - listener discretion advised.







The next featured track from FIXTAPE has a few appearances from French Montana among Preme, Masicka, Stylo G, Dane Ray, Frahcess One, Tommy Lee and Jada Kingdom.