Pop Smoke posthumously releases "Make It Rain" features Rowdy Rebel

It's been nearly four months since the world has lost Pop Smoke. His estate released the first posthumous single titled "Make It Rain" featuring Brooklyn MC Rowdy Rebel who is incarcearated and associated with Bobby Shmurda's G9 squad.

The posthumous record was scheduled to drop on June 12th but had been pushed back to July 3 due to "given recent events" and out of respect for the movement according to Pop's manager Steven Victor.

Also there are plans to release a documentary about Pop Smoke's life and plans to launch a foundation in his honor later.