Pop Smoke killed in apparent home invasion robbery

Terrible news coming out of Hidden Hills, CA this morning. 20-year-old Bashar Barakah Jackson or known professionally as Pop Smoke was shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion robbery.

Authorities told TMZ that two men who were wearing hoodies and masks had broke into Pop Smoke's house in Hidden Hills around 4:30 a.m. There were several shots fired inside the home before the men fled on foot.

Those bullets fired struck and critically injured Pop Smoke. Paramedics quickly rushed Smoke to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Smoke released his 2019 hit "Welcome To The Party" which became an international sensation. Smoke began building and building his career with praise from his hip-hop peers such as Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott.



