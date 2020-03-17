Poison control center is asking people not to drink bleach

When used properly, bleach can kill the coronavirus. There has been reports of people drinking bleach as a way to prevent getting the coronavirus. This will not work and cause harm to you.

There is a lot of misinformation spreading quicker than the actual virus itself. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using bleach on frequently touched surfaces. Another thing to fight germs and viruses is hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content on hands if soap and water is not available.

Bleach is a caustic product which means that it will cause burning when swallowed or on contact on skin and cause serious breathing problems.