Iggy Azalea upset that Playboi Carti ditched family for a album party
By: Univision,Dec 25, 2020 – 11:01 AM EST
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
Playboi Carti just dropped his new album Whole Lotta Red on December 25th and it has Iggy Azalea furious.
"Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH." Azalea said on Twitter.
Not only is Iggy upset, but Playboi's fans have made " Whole Lotta Skips" trending on Twitter. Fans expressed their disappointment on the album.
React
Comparte