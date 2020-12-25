null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Iggy Azalea upset that Playboi Carti ditched family for a album party

Dec 25, 2020 – 11:01 AM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

Playboi Carti just dropped his new album Whole Lotta Red on December 25th and it has Iggy Azalea furious.

"Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH." Azalea said on Twitter.


Not only is Iggy upset, but Playboi's fans have made " Whole Lotta Skips" trending on Twitter. Fans expressed their disappointment on the album.

React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default