Playboi Carti drops '@ MEH' video
Cool.
Univision,Apr 16, 2020 – 01:21 PM EDT
No more waiting.
Playboi Carti brings us new music to our ears with "@ MEH". The jetsonmade produced video that was directed by Playboi Carti and Nick Walker was recorded in a dark room with only a backdrop.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.
Carti had been recently arrested and charged for drug and guns in which the song subtly highlights.
Fans have been waiting patiently for Carti to drop his second studio album Whole Lotta Red that follows his 2018 debut Die Lit.