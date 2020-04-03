Playboi Carti arrested in Georgia

Carti was pulled over in Clayton County, GA in his Lamborghini. Authorities discovered 12 bags of marijuana (which is illegal in Georgia), xanax, oxycodone, and three firearms. Carti along with another person, Jaylon Tucker was booked at the Clayton County Jail.

Carti had a 10 AM court hearting and is now out on bond.

Carti has been teasing a follow up to 2018's Die Lit. His fans are calling him to drop Whole Lotta Red and he assured them that it's on the way.