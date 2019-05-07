/
Plan to visit these Rock's Vitamin stores for Block Party $5 discount

Get your discount exclusively at these locations on the specified day
May 7, 2019 – 6:41 PM EDT

98.5 The Beat's street team will be at these Rock's locations with a special discount code that will activate $5 off a General Admission or VIP ticket to the Block Party. Visit these locations on the respected days for the discount code. When you see our street team take note of the code (changes daily), visit BlockPartySA.com and click on Buy Tickets Here. Enter the code in the promo code box and get the hookup price.


May 7th Potranco 5p-8p
210-647-7577
8802 Potranco Rd
May 8th Blanco 5p-8p
210-342-7625
7115 Blanco rd
May 9th Huebner 5p-8p
210-973-5460
9820 Huebner rd
May 14th Pat Booker 5p-8p
210-265-1953
2935 Pat Booker rd
May 15th Bitters 5p-8p
210-538-8237
13410 San Pedro Rd
May 16th Culebra 5p-8p
210-384-4667
10919 Culebra rd
May 21st Bulverde 5p-8p
210-455-3199
18235 Bulverde rd
May 22nd Dominion 5p-8p
210-988-2222
21715 W IH 10
May23rd Bandera 5p-8p
361-739-8101
11411 Bandera rd
May 28th SouthEast 5p-8p
361-739-8101
2230 SE Military Dr
May 29th Maddison 5p-8p
210-973-7880
11219 Potranco rd
