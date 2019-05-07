Eventos Locales
Plan to visit these Rock's Vitamin stores for Block Party $5 discount
Get your discount exclusively at these locations on the specified day
Univision,May 7, 2019 – 6:41 PM EDT
98.5 The Beat's street team will be at these Rock's locations with a special discount code that will activate $5 off a General Admission or VIP ticket to the Block Party. Visit these locations on the respected days for the discount code. When you see our street team take note of the code (changes daily), visit BlockPartySA.com and click on Buy Tickets Here. Enter the code in the promo code box and get the hookup price.
|May 7th Potranco
|5p-8p
|210-647-7577
|8802 Potranco Rd
|May 8th Blanco
|5p-8p
|210-342-7625
|7115 Blanco rd
|May 9th Huebner
|5p-8p
|210-973-5460
|9820 Huebner rd
|May 14th Pat Booker
|5p-8p
|210-265-1953
|2935 Pat Booker rd
|May 15th Bitters
|5p-8p
|210-538-8237
|13410 San Pedro Rd
|May 16th Culebra
|5p-8p
|210-384-4667
|10919 Culebra rd
|May 21st Bulverde
|5p-8p
|210-455-3199
|18235 Bulverde rd
|May 22nd Dominion
|5p-8p
|210-988-2222
|21715 W IH 10
|May23rd Bandera
|5p-8p
|361-739-8101
|11411 Bandera rd
|May 28th SouthEast
|5p-8p
|361-739-8101
|2230 SE Military Dr
|May 29th Maddison
|5p-8p
|210-973-7880
|11219 Potranco rd