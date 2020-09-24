Photo of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's son spotted for the first time
By: Univision,Sep 24, 2020 – 12:04 PM EDT
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti had just welcomed their new son Onyx back in April. The two are trying their best to keep out of the spotlight and keep their baby safe. Over the Summer, Iggy was spotted with their son for a brief moment and the paparazzi was able to get a small glimpse of the growing baby.
While we're on the subject of both artists, it appears that Iggy has returned to social media by doing some Tik Tok's. As for Playboi, his fans are waiting for him to drop the Whole Lotta Red album.
