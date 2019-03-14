Philadelphia celebrates Meek Mill Weekend

Robert Rahmeek Williams or better known as rapper Meek Mill is in awe after his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is kicking off Meek Mill Weekend starting on Thursday, March 14th.

The announcement will be held today (March 14) by Darrell L. Clarke, the City Council President. Clarke will be honoring Mill with a city level proclamation. After that the state of Pennsylvania will up it one notch with a statewide proclamation with Senator Sharif Street.

Mill's efforts have been seen in and out of the studio trying to bring reform to the criminal justice system.