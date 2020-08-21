null: nullpx
Pharrell Williams and Jay Z drop "Entrepreneur" music video

Aug 21, 2020 – 11:19 AM EDT
Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z give a salute to all of the hard working Black entrepreneurs out there who are making a name for themselves in their new song "Entrepreneur". In the middle of the music video, a moment of silence gave respect for the late Nipsey Hussle, who also was an entrepreneur.

Check out the new music video.


