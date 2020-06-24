Petition calls for 'Columbus, Ohio' to be renamed 'Flavortown'

A petition is calling for the city of Columbus, Ohio named after Christopher Columbus to be renamed to "Flavortown" in honor of Guy Fieri who was born in the town with a population of 892,540 who would have to update their business cards, I.D's and any printed material.

Protests growing across the United States call on the removal of statues and historical figures, confederate generals, known slaveholders and Christopher Columbus to be removed across the country.

With over 83,000 people signing the petition at Change.org, a website that helps bring topics to public officials' attention.

Why Flavortown? The petition explains that it is a two-folded answer. It celebrates the town's culinary crossroads and the nation's test market for new cusines and culinary masterpeices.