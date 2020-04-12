Pete Davidson makes a 'SNL' parody of Drake song

For the first time, the cast of Saturday Night Live had to perform at home after a long hiatus. The show is normally filmed live in the Rockefeller Center in New York.

The cast had to be a little creative with their skits, so Pete Davidson came up with a sketch about how Drake is handling the pandemic in his house.

Drake recently released his new song "Toosie Slide" which was entirely recorded from his Toronto mansion he calls "The Embassy."

Davidson added his own flavor by performing in his mom's basement.