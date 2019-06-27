Paul Rudd joins the cast of 'Ghostbusters 2020' reboot

Who you gonna call?! Paul Rudd is joining the cast of Ghostbusters 2020 along with Carrie Coon and Finn Wolhard. Rudd got the call from Jason Reitman, who is the son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. Jason will be in the directors chair for the 2020 Ghostbusters film. Jason released a little teaser of the new Ghostbusters film.

What we know already is that the film will focus on a single mother and her family and not much more about the plot.

The plan is to begin shooting later this summer and Rudd's role will be a teacher.

Rudd shows the firestation used for the original Ghostbusters movie in his official announcement on Twitter.