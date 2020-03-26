PARTYNEXTDOOR and Rihanna to release new single 'Believe It'

New music with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Rihanna are preparing their new single together "Believe It".

Rihanna's fans are also waiting for her to release her new album soon.

PND posted a teaser of the new song via his Snapchat in the minute long video. A fan got hold of the video and posted it to Twitter.

This isn't the first time that RiRi and PND made a song together. Remember "Work" and "Sex With Me" were part of the ANTI tracks. They both were featured on DJ Khalid's "Wild Thoughts" in 2017.

This would be PARTYNEXTDOOR's first album released in over three years drops tonight at 12 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. CST. PND's new album PARTYMOBILE contains 15-tracks.