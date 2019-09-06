Ozzy Osbourne is one of the featured guests in Post Malone's new album 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

Rock meets hip-hop in the new song "Take What You Want" straight from Post Malone's third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. This album follows Posty's Grammy-nominated album Beerbongs & Bently's that was released April 27, 2018.

Ozzy Osbourne adds some vocal flavor straight from the beginning of the track then comes in Travis Scott's vocals followed by heavy guitar strings that brings this tune to life.

Malone is striving to make a bridge between hip-hop, rap, rock and metal. This isn't the first time that the genres collided before with Malone as he performed at the 2018 VMAs with Aerosmith and this year's GRAMMY's with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.