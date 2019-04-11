98.5 The Beat
Oyster Bake lineup changes
Line-up announcement
Univision,Apr 11, 2019 – 5:21 PM EDT
Our friends at the Fiesta Oyster Bake just made an announcement on social media. Warren G was supposed to be headlining but to do unforseen circumstances, Paul Wall and Slim Thug will be performing at 9:15 - 10:30pm on the 98.5 The Beat stage at the 103rd Oyster Bake on Friday, April 12th.
Also performing live: Carlton Zeus, Simply Rayne, and King Tonyo.
Our very own DJ UltraSonic will be in the mix at the Oyster Bake.