Over 100 people show up to Easter barbeque in Florida

PENSACOLA, FL - Residents at an apartment complex seemed to be having a great time at a family barbeque on Easter Sunday despite the stay at home order due to the coronavirus.

A video shows the large gathering taking place.



There's been several videos circulating the internet regarding this specific gathering. One Facebook live video showed police using their PA system to instruct people to leave and go home.

Two hours later, the crowd dispersed yet no citations or arrests were made at the time.

“Pensacola police have not been instructed to write citations or make arrests,” instead they have chosen the route of crowd management and educating citizens on “the importance of social distancing.” News 7 Miami reported.