One stabbed to death over chicken sandwich

It is pretty sad that we report a man was stabbed to death yesterday (Nov. 4) over a chicken sandwich.

Witnesses state that a man was patiently waiting in line at a Oxon Hill, MD Popeyes to order the popular chicken sandwich. A man cut in line right in front of the man who had been waiting.

The two men began arguing and took the altercation outside where it quickly turned violent. One of the men stabbed the other and took off. First responders arrived at the scene to give aid and to take the victim to the hospital. At the hospital, the man was pronounced dead an hour later.

"For you to get that angry over anything… and to develop into this type of violence, again, it’s a very sad and tragic day." said Prince George's County Police, Jennifer Donelan at a press conference. "The suspect is on the run, with police actively searching hor him."

"We are looking for a male, and that male knows who he is. He knows what he did here tonight, and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and turn himself in." Donelan continued.

Police were able to confirm that the suspect was indeed in line to purchase the sandwich that made a return on Sunday.