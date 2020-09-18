One dad may have saved Halloween in his community

Halloween lands on a Saturday this year but due to a global pandemic that's going on, that could be put on hold. But wait a minute... Meet Andrew Beattle of Point Pleasant, WV. His creation just went viral and may have just saved Halloween's trick-or-treating event this year.

Andrew installed a orange cardboard shipping tube wrapped with black tape attached to the handrail on his porch. He puts candy one one end of the chute, gravity takes over sending the candy flying down into the trick-or-treaters candy pail.

For those concerned about how the candy will be handled, he has that thought of.