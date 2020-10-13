Offset got his daughter a custom-made $8,000 car seat
Rollin' around in the best luxury
Oct 13, 2020
Recently, Offset made a major purchase for the love of his life, his two-year old daughter, Kulture.
Yep, the 28-year-old father went out and got a hand crafted caramel leather luxury car seat that was customized by Rolls Royce. The expensive $8,000 car seat doesn't buckle itself in or do anything but keep Cardi B's daughter safe and sound in the back. It does have it's own cupholder though!
The Migos star showed off the custom seat on his Instagram with a caption of: "Eight thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week 😂."
