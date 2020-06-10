Offset casts his vote for the first time ever
Hit up the polls!
Univision,Jun 10, 2020 – 02:41 PM EDT
28-year-old Migos rapper is paving the way and voting for the first time ever in his hometown of Atlanta. The rapper posted a video to Instagram encouraging others to do the same.
“I feel good, I feel proud,” he said while wearing a mask on his face. “I’m tryna make a difference so I came out in my state, Georgia, Atlanta. Go vote, come hit the polls up.”
There are a lot of primary runoff elections taking place in different states, so be sure that you're registered to vote before the cutoff date. Hit up the website https://www.votetexas.gov/ to make sure you have all of the information you need before you hit up the polls in Texas.