No one ever made it to the end of this haunted house

This is no ordinary haunted house. Actually McKamey Manor in Summertown, TN is an attraction on a different level. How so? Well for the price of a bag of dog food for one of the owner's five dogs, participants must sign a waiver that is 50 pages, have a doctors note, pass a physical test, have to have medical insurance pass a background check, be screened via Facebook, Facetime or over the phone, and pass a drug test the day of your experience. Oh yeah, you must watch a two-hour film before beginning your adventure of past participants saying the required phrase: "you don't really want to do this."

No one has ever finished the tour but if you do make it to the very end, the owner, Russ McKamey will personally hand you $20,000 in cash.

The owner films every participant that goes through on video. Based on the promotional video, people have never finished and quit about half way through.

Watch the terrifying video if you dare as it contains graphic images, explicit language and other disturbing visuals.





Russ also highlights the warnings of the event such as intense audio, lighting, extreme low visibility, fog effects, damp and wet conditions, physically demanding environments, close contact with creatures and that you might be touched, very real graphics and scenes of horror. Participants must be in a well mental state of mind.

There are also rules that participants must follow: no smoking, drinking, eating, running inside, touching props or any of the actors or cursing. Russ deducts money from your potential $20,000 if you curse.

People who go through the attraction are hypnotised in the beginning.

“When I use the hypnosis I can put you in a kiddie pool with a couple inches of water and tell you there’s a great white shark in there, and you’re gonna think there’s a shark in there,” he said. “And so, when you have that kind of power over people, and have them do and see things that you want them to see, then they can leave here thinking it really happened, and they’ll go to the authorities and say, ‘oh, whatever,’ and I have to come back and show the footage and say, ‘it didn’t go that way at all.’