Nicole Young files for divorce to Dr. Dre

50-year-old Nicole Young is divorcing 55-year-old Andre Romelle Young, better known as rapper Dr. Dre after 24 years of marriage.

The couple got hitched in May of 1996, which was the same year that Dr. Dre left as the co-owner of Death Row Records to start Aftermath Entertainment, his own record brand.

Dr. Dre's estimated net worth is $800 million mainly because he sold Beats Electronics for $3 billion. According to sources, there is no prenuptual agreement and that Nicole is also seeking spousal support.

The two share a 23-year-old son named Truice and a 19-year-old daughter named Truly.