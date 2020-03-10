Nicki Minaj's husband registers as a sex offender
Kenneth Petty is a now registered sex offender
Univision,Mar 10, 2020 – 11:45 AM EDT
It has been reported that Nicki Minaj's new husband, Kenneth Petty has registered as a sex offender in the state of California. Petty was entered into California's Megan's Law database as 5' 9", 170 pounds with an address in Beverly Hills.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office dropped all the charges that were filed against Petty for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.
Petty had registered in the state of New York but the records don't transfer when subjects move to another state.