Nicki Minaj's husband arrest

The U.S. Marshalls just picked up Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty for failing to register as a sex offender.

TMZ reported that he surrendered to federal agents on Wednesday afternoon. He is set to face a judge later this evening.

Petty had moved to California July 2019 but trouble had began for him after he was pulled over in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed that Petty was a registered sex offender in the state of New York but had not registered in California. Now, the Los Angeles District Attorney is charging Petty for failing to register as a sex offender. Petty was released on a $20,000 bond.

Now, Petty still hasn't registered as a sex offender and is facing federal court for failing to do so.

Let's look back to 1995 when Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in which he served almost four years in a NY state prison for the crime. He had to register as a sex offender with the state.

If convicted, Petty is facing up to 10 years in a federal prison for not registering in the state of California.