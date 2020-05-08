null: nullpx
Nicki Minaj pregnant again

Pregnancy rumors?
May 8, 2020 – 11:00 AM EDT

The rap queen, Nicki Minaj has once again sparked pregnancy rumors in her tweets.

Minaj posted to social media to promote her new "Say So (remix) with Doja Cat. She was replying to some of her fans that were kind of confused with some of her replies.

One fan asked if she's experencing pregnacy symptoms that includes vomiting. Nicki replied "Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaoooooooooooo."

