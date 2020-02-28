null: nullpx
Nicki Minaj opens her wallet to give to St. Jude's Home for Girls

Feb 28, 2020 – 03:43 PM EST

Rapper Nicki Minaj is giving back. The superstar queen made a trip to her native homeland of Trinidad and Tobago this week. She paid a visit to the St. Jude's Home for Girls on Thursday and pledged a generous donation in the amount of $25,000 to help the young girls at the school.


Minaj plans on helping out her community by building a recreational center.

"I came to get ideas and you guys gave me a lot of great ideas in creating a building here in Trinidad where young people can go to and have recreational fun."

