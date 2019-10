36-year-old rapper Nicki Minaj just officially tied the knot with 41-year-old Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. The bride shared a video with her friends with a caption of "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19".

On August 12th, Minaj said on her Queen Radio show that she had filed for a marriage license. The two had been dating since 2018.