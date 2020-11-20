Nicki Minaj drops 'Roman's Revenge' to celebrate 'Pink Friday' album anniversary
By: Univision,Nov 20, 2020 – 11:58 AM EST
It's been 10 years since Nicki Minaj dropped her debut album Pink Friday. Now in celebration of the decade of success the female rapper released "Roman's Revenge" on Friday to streaming services.
The 10-year anniversary edition of Pink Friday has 21-track features eight bonus tracks including an alternate version of "Roman's Revenge" that swaps out Eminem for Lil Wayne.
Pink Friday had got Minaj three Grammy Award nominations and "Rap Album of the Year" at the American Music Awards. Rumor has it that Minaj is working on a fifth studio album that is a follow up to 2018's Queen.
