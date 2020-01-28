Nicki Minaj brother sent to prison

The brother of Nicki Minaj, Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25-years to life behind bars for child rape. The decision was made on Monday by a Long Island judge. Jelani was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jelani was also accused of raping his then 11-year-old stepdaughter while married to her mother. The trial had lasted a little less than three weeks with the defendant claiming the allegations were fabricated to extort Jalani of $25 million from his famous celebrity sister.

Back in 2015, Nicki had paid for her brother's $100,000 bond. Nicki had visited Jalani when he was in jail in 2017, but went only to support her mother Carol. Since then, the siblings have been distant from each other.

Nicki rapped about her brother in "All Things Go" in 2014.

“I know Jelani will always love me, and I’ll always love him... and I'm just his little sister, not Nicki Minaj when I'm around him."