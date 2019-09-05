Nicki Minaj announces retirement

The queen of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj just made an announcement on Twitter that she is retiring from her music career and will be focusing on her family. Mrs. Petty had recently toured Europe earlier this year.

Minaj had just recently revealed that she is marrying her boyfriend Kenneth Petty. The rapper has been in the game for a little over a decade since 2010. She had released four studio albums, two of those reached number one status on the Billboard 200.