Nick Cannon's Eminem diss track backfires

There's an ongoing feud between Nick Cannon and Eminem. Let's rewind to 2009, when the feud first started and Cannon was married to Mariah Carey.

Eminem took the first swing publically with "Bagpipes from Baghdad" released on May 14, 2009 making it personal with Carey and Cannon.

Then Carey released "Why Are You So Obsessed With Me" that was released on June 16, 2009.

Eminem struck back with "Warning" July 31, 2009

The lyrics started with... "only reason I dissed you in the first place was because you denied seeing me, now I’m pissed off."

Cannon fired back with "I'm A Slick Rick" in 2010.

Now the two are back at it again all thanks to a diss track released by Cannon on Monday.

