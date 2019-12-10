Nick Cannon releases second diss track "Pray For Him"
Trying to come out of the grave with this one
Univision,Dec 10, 2019 – 4:43 PM EST
Nick Cannon releases "Pray For Him" The Invitation featuring The Black Squad. People on YouTube are swatting down the track record with 17k dislikes and only 2.2k people gave it a thumbs up. The second track comes 24 hours after "The Invitation" was dropped.
Will this 2nd diss track be enough to trigger a comeback from Eminem? #RIPNickCannon is still trending and 50 Cent is #TeamEminem.
Listen to the track below. WARNING: The track below contains explicit language.