NFL to replay every musical performance during the big game Sunday
This feature will only be online
Univision,Jan 30, 2020 – 10:07 AM EST
The NFL is utilizing some big tech during the big game on Sunday. The NFL announced Super Bowl LIV Live, which will be a live visual album featuring every musical performance from the Super Bowl game.
This year, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira will be taking the center field at the halftime show of the Super Bowl game in Miami. Also Demi Lovato will be singing the National Anthem. Yolanda Adams will be performing "America the Beautiful".