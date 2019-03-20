New trend has people removing parts of their ears

A new trend in body modification has everyone talking. It's an irreversable procedure on removing the 'concha' portion of the ear, which is the middle part of the outer ear.

Internet famous body modification artist Sonchai Maiber of Stockholm, Sweeden had posted their work on social media and had gained immediate international attention.

The artist had clarified that the procedure doesn't make you go deaf and event says that it will improve your hearing from behind.

There are different types of concha removal procedures that vary in different sizes.