New social media challenge is causing damage to electrical outlets

Fire Departments are warning parents of a new social media trend that's going on nationwide. There is a new "electrical challenge" out there that is trending on Tik Tok.

@illgiveutheword ooofuss #fyp don’t let it flop :/ ♬ original sound - illgiveutheword



The challenge calls for the participant to plug in their phone charger half way into the socket. Then to get a penny and put it against the wall to later release it into the two exposed prongs of the phone charger. The penny makes contact with the prongs and then sparks.

Fire departments every where are encouraging people not to participate in this unsafe activity as it could blow out the outlet, cause electrical damage or even worse, a fire!

The FD is asking parents to have a talk with their children about the dangers of electricity and not to participate in unsafe challenges they see on social media, even if their friends are doing it.