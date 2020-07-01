New Music: Ty Dolla $ign "Ego Death" with Kanye West, FKA twigs & Skrillex

"Basically, I was at a party, and I don't remember. I heard some girls saying something about some guy, like, 'Oh, that's the death of his ego,'" explained Ty. "I'm like, 'Wow, that's hard.' It's like I had the song Ego Death, and then I made the beat. Then I was watching Instagram, and there was some video of Ye walking through Chicago. Then he was like, 'Hold up. There's a train going by.' I thought that was so hard, just seeing him just walking through Chicago by himself. So I sampled that part, and then I went out to Chicago to work on Yandhi with him. Then I played him the record, and he went crazy."