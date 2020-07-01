New Music: Ty Dolla $ign "Ego Death" with Kanye West, FKA twigs & Skrillex
Tuesday, Ty Dolla $ign shared a brief teaser of the new track titled "Ego Death" along with collaborators Kanye West, Skrillex, FKA twigs and serpentwithfeet.
This song was dropped two years after Kanye had declared he had killed his ego with a series of tweets. Back in 2019, Ty Dolla $ign shares about how the song came together in a streaming radio show interview.
"Basically, I was at a party, and I don't remember. I heard some girls saying something about some guy, like, 'Oh, that's the death of his ego,'" explained Ty. "I'm like, 'Wow, that's hard.' It's like I had the song Ego Death, and then I made the beat. Then I was watching Instagram, and there was some video of Ye walking through Chicago. Then he was like, 'Hold up. There's a train going by.' I thought that was so hard, just seeing him just walking through Chicago by himself. So I sampled that part, and then I went out to Chicago to work on Yandhi with him. Then I played him the record, and he went crazy."