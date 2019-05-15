New Kids on the Block honor Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Corpus Christi stop

The New Kids on the Block just wrapped up their Mixtape Tour stop in Corpus Christi Monday (May 13) night. They sang their classics and then shook everyone with a tribute to the late Tejano legend, Selena Quintanilla-Perez after singing "Deep in the Heart of Texas".

Donnie Walhberg got on the mic addressing the crowd "Everyone point one finger to the sky, not only we're deep in the heart of Texas tonight, we're deep in the heart of Corpus Christi! Home of a fallen angel from this amazing city, let's sing this one for her!" Moments after the speech, "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" song plays and the audience goes wild to the tribute to the Queen of Tejano.

Suzette Quintanilla, the sister of Selena told KIII 3 News "I'm sitting there and he's doing this country song. I just looked at my friend Daniel and I said 'Hey D, wouldn't it be cool if he just kicked into Selena's song'. Not even 30 seconds later I heard the intro to 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' and I was like 'what!?'."