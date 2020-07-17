New details emerge that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot

More information has been released about the incident that happened inside Tory Lanez's SUV during a disagreement after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house.

Tory had been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony in the state of California. But new details from Page Six say that it was Tory that pulled the trigger of his weapon shooting Megan in the foot several times. Megan was trying to exit the SUV after a dispute Sunday morning.