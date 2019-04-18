New Child's Play reboot trailer introduces 'Chucky'

We finally get to see what the rebooted Chucky doll looks like in the second trailer to the Child's Play reboot. Chucky is voiced by Mark Hamill and wakes up Andy Barclay who is played by Gabriel Bateman in the Lars Klevberg–directed horror film.

In this movie, we know that Chucky is a high tech murderous doll that is connected to WiFi and starts connecting with lawn mowers, vehicles, drones and thermostats in people's homes.

When the first trailer was released, there was no word on who would be the voice of Chucky. Mark Hamill was confirmed in March on taking on the role of the killer doll.

"I can't wait to bring such an iconic character to life and present him in a way you've never seen him before." Hamill said in an interview.