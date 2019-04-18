98.5 The Beat
New action packed trailer to Hobbs & Shaw released
This action packed film drops August 2nd
Univision,Apr 18, 2019 – 11:49 AM EDT
Hobbs & Shaw, foes that became allies are teaming up this Summer to save the world from a killer virus.
Shaw's sister got hold of a virus that could wipe out half of the population and Brixton, who is played by Iris Elba, wants it back.
Fast and Furious' main franchise will release their ninth titled film Fate of the Furious in 2020 followed by the tenth installation in 2021.