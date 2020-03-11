NCAA basketball fans won't be able to attend games

The NCAA doesn't want to chance it.

Both men's and women's basketball games with the NCAA won't be in front of spectators. Attendance to the games will be limited to essential staff and family because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) spreading throughout the United States.

March Madness playoffs will be starting soon and the NCAA Men's Final Four to be played in Atlanta at the 75,000 seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting April 6th with no fans.

As far as the NCAA March Madness Music Festival happening, there's no word on how the outbreak will affect it as of yet. The city of Atlanta may be looking to cancel it entirely, but that has not been confirmed yet.