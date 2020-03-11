NBA team will play without fans in arena

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Golden State Warriors will be playing inside an empty arena come Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. The City of San Francisco's health officials have made an official order for the prohibition of events that has an attendance of 1,000 or more people assembling.

The Seattle Mariners will be moving their home games from Seattle, which was ground zero for the United States' first case of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The location for the Major League Baseball team has yet to be decided.





World Health Organization (WHO) just declared the coronavirus as an official pandemic on Wednesday. The viral disease has claimed over 4,000 people in at least 114 countries. Officials have stated that this virus is new to humanity and has no cure as of yet even though some vaccinations are being tested.



Since the first case of COVID-19, the number of cases has 13-fold in a number of countries elevating the magnitude. Health officials are advising people to avoid mass gathering events.







