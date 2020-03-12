null: nullpx
NBA suspends season amidst coronavirus

It's over... for now.
Mar 12, 2020 – 11:07 AM EDT

The NBA season has been suspended.

The league had made the announcement when a player on the Utah Jazz had tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The test results appeared shortly right before the tip-off between Jazz and the Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

With this result, the NBA suspended all games until further notice.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

