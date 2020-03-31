NBA stars to compete in NBA 2K tournament live
This should be interesting to watch
Univision,Mar 31, 2020 – 12:37 PM EDT
With all sports cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA is using technology to their advantage.
The brought up the idea of having real NBA stars use the video game NBA 2K to compete.
League sources told Yahoo! that the virtual games will be televised on ESPN. With some little details to be narrowed down, the NBA wants to launch the event on Friday. They want big named players to participate who are the best gamers from each team in the league.
It was said that the players will be playing from the safety of their home in a 16-player tournament. Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, DeMarcus Cousins, and Andre Drummond are some of the names that are expected to participate.