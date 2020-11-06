NBA reaches agreement with the NBPA to restart season on December 22 approved

On Thursday, the National Basketball Players Association voted in support on starting up the NBA season on December 22nd. This is the date that the league has been targeting in all of their talks with the teams to start the 72-game season.

A player rep from each team was entrusted to speak on the behalf of each of their teammates. It was a lengthy but needed process to move forward. Talks about how much escrow would be taken from each player for the shortened than usual season and how each team will be handling COVID-19 testing amid the ongoing pandemic.

All the said mentions would have to be worked out by each NBA team before the season could truly begin.

It was mentioned that all of the teams within the United States with the possible exception of the Toronto Raptors would play at home in their own market. It is also possible that the NBA teams will minimize long lengthy travel by playing teams close to their market. For example the San Antonio Spurs would host a home game, then travel to Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Oklahoma City and vice versa squeezing in as many back-to-back games as possible. The NBA is closely looking into this option.

Why won't the NBA create another 'bubble'? Well, they had said that many of the players and coaches had felt miserable in the bubble and would really be a last resort option. But things are looking good with NBA cities as they'll create their own bubble type of atmosphere. Some cities will also take concideration to have a small amount of fans in the arenas.

Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season," the union said in a statement.

There were discussions between the NBPA and the NBA about other topics and findings in order to finalize things. The NBA Draft is right around the corner and scheduled for November 18 with a plan in place to protect players and team representatives. Then there's the free agency, which would have to be wedged in between the draft and start up of training camps with particular deadlines in place that way players could either accept or decline options for this coming season.

On December 1st, NBA will call to begin training camps in each team's respected facility with safety measures in place to protect all staff and players.

The NBA did mention on why they wanted to have a December 22 start date as revenue would be included in a 72-game season as opposed to a mid-January start date with 60 games.

Also, having a start date of December would bring the traditional NBA games that the league and it's broadcast partners truly wanted. The season would conclude right before Tokyo's Summer Olympic games and that the participating NBA players would be able to participate.