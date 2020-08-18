null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Naz releases King's Disease album tracklist

Get ready!
Aug 18, 2020 – 04:05 PM EDT
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

Naz dropped the tracklisting for King's Disease on Instagram as "The Kings List". The 13-track has features from Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Anderson. Paak, Bruice B, Fivio Foreign and ASAP Ferg drops August 21, 2020.

This is a big deal because this is his first album release in two years since Nasir.

1. “King’s Disease”
2. “Blue Benz”
3. “Car #85” feat. Charlie Wilson
4. “Ultra Black” feat. Hit-Boy
5. “27 Summers”
6. “Replace Me” feat. Don Toliver & Big Sean
7. “Til The War Is Won” feat. Lil Durk
8. “All Bad” feat. Anderson .Paak
9. “The Definition” feat. Brucie B.
10. “Full Circle” feat. The Firm (AZ, Foxy Brown, Cormega)
11. “10 Points”
12. “The Cure”
13. “Spicy” feat. Fivio Foreign & ASAP Ferg

New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte
Advertisement
Default

Default