Naz releases King's Disease album tracklist
Press here to react
Naz dropped the tracklisting for King's Disease on Instagram as "The Kings List". The 13-track has features from Charlie Wilson, Hit-Boy, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Anderson. Paak, Bruice B, Fivio Foreign and ASAP Ferg drops August 21, 2020.
This is a big deal because this is his first album release in two years since Nasir.
1. “King’s Disease”
2. “Blue Benz”
3. “Car #85” feat. Charlie Wilson
4. “Ultra Black” feat. Hit-Boy
5. “27 Summers”
6. “Replace Me” feat. Don Toliver & Big Sean
7. “Til The War Is Won” feat. Lil Durk
8. “All Bad” feat. Anderson .Paak
9. “The Definition” feat. Brucie B.
10. “Full Circle” feat. The Firm (AZ, Foxy Brown, Cormega)
11. “10 Points”
12. “The Cure”
13. “Spicy” feat. Fivio Foreign & ASAP Ferg
Press here to react